MLK Day Celebration focuses on education of ‘The Beloved Community’

MLK Day Celebration focuses on the education of ‘The Beloved Community’

“The function of education is to teach one to think intensively and to think critically. Intelligence plus character – that is the goal of true education.” – Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Jan.15, 2021, in celebration of the birth of Martin Luther King, Jr., The King Center is calling on educational institutions and organizations around the globe to join in a worldwide Teach-In. The purpose of the Beloved Community Teach-In is to educate people of all ages about Dr. and Mrs. King’s legacy and how to champion completion of their unfinished work.

The theme for the 2021 King Holiday Observance is “The Urgency of Creating the Beloved Community.” In keeping with the theme, P-12 lesson plans for the 2021 Teach-In will reinforce the knowledge, skills and dispositions students need to not only to be positive contributors to creation of the “Beloved Community” but also to succeed in college, careers and civic life. Full lesson plans with objectives, activities and measurable outcomes will be available upon registration.

King described the “Beloved Community” as a society where “caring and compassion drive political policies that support the worldwide elimination of poverty and hunger and all forms of bigotry and violence. At its core, the “Beloved Community” is an engine of reconciliation.”

To join The MLK Day Celebration and educational institutions and organizations around the globe for the 2021 Beloved Community Teach-In register below. If you have questions or would like additional information please e-mail teach-in@thekingcenter.org

Together, we can make a difference.