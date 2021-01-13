Maxine Waters Urges Lawmakers, Residents to Remain Safe as Extremists Protest

Maxine WatersWaters Urges Lawmakers, D.C. Residents, to Remain Safe as Right-Wing Extremists Protest Election Results

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Congresswoman Maxine Waters (CA-43), Chairwoman of the House Committee on Financial Services, issued the following statement in advance of the Proud Boys, oath keepers, other white supremacists and right-wing extremists’ Jan. 6 descent on Washington, D.C.

“Congress must take seriously the threat that the President of the United States has created by encouraging his supporters to come to Washington, DC and protest the certification of the electoral votes on January 6, 2020.

“It is commonly known that included in the supporters of the President are the Ku Klux Klan, other white supremacists, the Proud Boys, the oath keepers, and other right-wing extremist groups that are known for carrying and brandishing guns and engaging in violent behavior.

“In November and December, supporters of the President entered the District of Columbia to protest the election results and began to create havoc and provoke and engage in violent altercations. They defaced the city, violently attacked innocent bystanders, tore down signs, vandalized several African American churches, and terrorized residents. As the President continues to enable his supporters by spewing false claims about election fraud, the actions of his supporters have become more violent and more extreme each time they have come to the nation’s capital.

“Even though openly carrying firearms is illegal in the District of Columbia, and DC law bans guns within 1,000 feet of a protest, experts who monitor these right-wing groups have warned that Wednesday’s event could be more dangerous than those that have previously taken place, citing the fact that there has been increased discussion among the extremist groups about ways to sneak guns into the District of Columbia.

“I believe that the President’s message to the proud boys on September 29, in which he ordered them to “stand back and stand by,” is dangerous and threatens the safety of government officials, activists, and others who condemn Trump’s attempts to undermine our democracy.

“Having been a target of violent threats in the past because of what I stand for and who I fight for, I know and understand the dangers of the moment we are living in. I urge my fellow Members of Congress to be on alert for possible violent activities from some of these groups and encourage those Members who have been receiving death threats to follow all proper safety protocols, including logging and reporting death threats that come in as calls to their congressional offices. I do urge all local and federal officials to adequately prepare and allocate sufficient resources to protect the safety of all people who may be targets of these right-wing extremist groups.

“In the coming days, the President’s supporters will terrorize an entire city in order to do what they can to intimidate Members of Congress into undoing the will of the people. And while they would like for us to cower in fear and allow this subversion of our democracy to stand, let me be clear that I will never stop fighting for us, our country, and our democracy.”