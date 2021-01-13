Former Gov. Rick Snyder, Other State Officials to Face Criminal Charges in Connection to the Flint Water Crisis

Former Gov. Rick Snyder is among some other state officials who will be dealing with criminal charges in connection with the Flint Water Crisis, according to a 7 Action News report. Snyder was governor at the time of the crisis.

The charges are coming from Attorney General Dana Nessel, but these are indictments given by a grand jury, according to the report.

The charges include involuntary manslaughter because several people died of legionnaires disease during the water crisis. That penalty is 15 years in prison.

According to the report, Snyder took full responsibility for the water crisis. He and his team made Flint to switch off Detroit water to the Flint River to save money.

Flint was also under a state takeover and emergency managers were operating the city with a large Black population.

According to the report, the Flint River was more corrosive and caused lead poisoning and eventually an outbreak of legionnaires disease that was deadly for the people who died.

According to sources in the story, these individuals will be charged this week per the article:

Close aides to Snyder include Rich Baird, Jarrod Agen, who was Snyder’s chief of staff and later left to become Vice President Mike Pence’s communications director.

Nick Lyon, former state health director, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and bound over for trial.

Eden Wells, the chief state medical doctor was previously charged.

Finally, two Flint emergency managers, Darnell Early and Gerald Ambrose, who were also previously charged.

Several have subsequently released statements.

Brian Lennon, Snyder’s attorney said, “We have been told by several reporters that the Michigan Attorney General’s Office of Special Counsel plans to charge former Gov. Rick Snyder with crimes related to the Flint water investigation. That office has refused to share information about these charges with us, which is an indication that a public relations smear campaign is a higher priority than any official legal action.

It is outrageous to think any criminal charges would be filed against Gov. Snyder. Any charges would be meritless. Coming from an administration that claims to be above partisan politics, it is deeply disappointing to see pure political motivation driving charging decisions.

The Office of Special Counsel clearly needs a scapegoat after wasting five years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars on a fruitless investigation. Rather than following the evidence to find the truth, the Office of Special Counsel appears to be targeting former Gov. Snyder in a political escapade.”

Ted Leopold and Michael Pitt, interim court-appointed co-lead class counsel for the Flint litigation released the following joint statement:

“The residents of Flint were victims of decisions by the State of Michigan that resulted in tragic and devastating consequences. While we can never undo the injustice that occurred to the victims of Flint and their community, those responsible—including Governor Snyder and those he appointed to oversee the needs of the Flint residents—should be held accountable for the devastation they caused. On behalf of our clients, we give our assurances that we will continue to fight to make sure that a full measure of justice is obtained.”

Attorney for Flint DPW Dir. Howard Croft, released a statement on his behalf saying, “We are obviously disappointed by the decision to charge former Flint Department of Public Works Director Howard Croft a second time,” said Croft’s attorney Jamie White “After more than two years of litigation, we failed to see a credible piece of evidence as it pertained to Mr. Croft. Most troubling is the process or lack of due process, the prosecutors chose to pursue in this second prosecution. We are informed and believe a one-man grand jury was used to authorize these charges. If that was the case, a one-man grand jury is a rarely used dinosaur that has a built-in prejudice as it pertains to an individual’s ability to receive a fair trial. Implementing this secretive and prejudicial process is very concerning at this point in time.”