Real Times Media Unveils All-New Multimedia Studio Inside Detroit Headquarters

Named Studio 1452 to reflect the HQ’s address, the new studio will enable RTM to produce and distribute original digital content daily

Today, Real Times Media unveiled its all-new multimedia broadcast studio named Studio 1452. The new facility features broadcast-production-quality cameras and livestream and podcast capabilities giving the company and its subsidiaries, most notably its co-located Michigan Chronicle nameplate, the tools to create a variety of high-end media projects in-house. Studio 1452 is on the ground level of the Real Times Media Headquarters building located at 1452 Randolph Street in the heart of the Paradise Valley Cultural and Entertainment District.

The opening of Studio 1452 is a part of RTM’s ongoing mission to create multimedia-rich, on-demand content tailor-made for its various audiences. The company’s ongoing digital capability expansion efforts continue to defy the misperception that small black-owned, local media organizations are declining in impact and lack the ability to create innovative solutions that not only address changing media consumption habits but advertisers’ need to engage consumers in dynamic ways.

“To say we are excited about the launch of Studio 1452 is an understatement. At a time when many of our media contemporaries are struggling to maintain, we are proud to be pivoting our business and finding a way to thrive,” said Hiram E. Jackson, chief executive officer of Real Times Media and publisher of the Michigan Chronicle. “With the opening of Studio 1452, we have truly become a creative content platform able to generate programming that excites audiences and advertisers alike.”

Studio 1452 features state-of-the-art technology and a dynamic interior design courtesy of Detroit-based design firm Walls of Virtue. For the buildout, RTM forged a unique partnership with AVL Creative, a custom creative design company specializing in audio, video, lighting, and production solutions, which lent its expertise on overall system design, including equipment and final installation of the equipment.”

“Of all the tough things that have come from 2020, there has certainly been a bright side in new partnerships. The staff at Real Time’s Media was a natural fit to work alongside my team here at AVL, said Mike McConnell, president, AVL Creative. “Our collaboration has been proven by the successes of last year’s pivot to virtual with the Michigan Chronicle’s Pancakes and Politics and Season of Praise Virtual Gospel Concert. Studio 1452 will be no exception to these continued achievements. Collaborating on the studio buildout is a natural evolution and only the tip of the iceberg for future opportunity.”

In addition to a significant investment by the company, Studio 1452 was made possible in part by proceeds from a grant from the Facebook Journalism Project COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund, which sought to help news publishers maintain during the pandemic crisis while creating a pathway to long-term sustainability with new journalism products and services.

“The news industry is working under extraordinary conditions to keep people informed during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jason White, director of news partnerships at Facebook. “At a time when local journalism is needed more than ever, we’re thrilled FJP has enabled Studio 1452 and the critical work of RTM to create a platform that meets the needs of their audience.”

“Like no other time, our audience is depending on us to keep them connected and informed,” says Jackson. “We’ve got so many great stories to tell, and Studio 1452 is another tool in our arsenal to making sure they are heard. Coupling this new capability with our existing toolkit of online newsletters and virtual events will drive a new age of growth for our business.”

RTM will host an official virtual grand opening of Studio 1452 in February 2021.