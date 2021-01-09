Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. to Celebrate 107 Years TODAY with Virtual Global Celebration

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc. to Celebrate 107 Years on January 9, 2021 with a Virtual Global Celebration and Live Conversation from the International Space Station with NASA Astronaut Victor J. Glover, Jr. WASHINGTON, DC (January 5, 2021) Micheal E. Cristal, International President of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., announces 107th Anniversary Virtual Global Founders’ Day Celebration. The event will take place Saturday January 9, 2021 at 12:00 Noon EST and will be LIVE streamed simultaneously to the Phi Beta Sigma Official Website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms.

One of the highlights of this special celebration will be a LIVE conversation from the International Space Station with Phi Beta Sigma Brother Victor J. Glover, Jr. who is a Commander in the U.S. Navy and a NASA Astronaut. He will take questions from young men in our Sigma Beta Club, an organization dedicated to the development of young men.

The celebration will also include a special tribute to the late Congressman Brother John Lewis, with presentations from Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi (D)-California and Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D) – 5th Congressional District Georgia.

We will also have appearances by Actor, Comedian and Game Show Host, Brother Wayne Brady; Actor, Brother Blair Underwood; Grand Basileus of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Ms. Valerie Hollingsworth-Baker and NFL Arizona Cardinal, Brother Corey Peters, and many more. Musical appearances include Grammy-winning Gospel Artist, Brother Kurt Carr, Singer/Songwriter and NBC’s “The Voice” finalist, Brother John Holiday.

THE PUBLIC IS INVITED TO JOIN THE MEN OF SIGMA IN CELEBRATING

Sigmas around the world will be hosting chapter watch parties on January 9th. The public is invited to join the celebration. More information available at PhiBetaSigma1914.org. Official hashtag: #Sigma107.

· What: Virtual Global Founders’ Day Celebration

· When: Saturday, January 9, 2021 12 Noon EST

· Where: Online at Facebook.com/pbs1914; Twitter.com/pbs_1914; and Instagram.com/pbs_1914; Phi Beta Sigma on YouTube and at PhiBetaSigma1914.org

ABOUT PHI BETA SIGMA FRATERNITY, INC

Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity was founded at Howard University in Washington, D.C., by three African American male students on the principles of Brotherhood, Scholarship, and Service. The Founders conceived Phi Beta Sigma as a mechanism to deliver services to the general community. This deep conviction is reflected in the Fraternity’s motto, ‘Culture for Service and Service for Humanity.’ Today, Sigma has blossomed into a global organization of leaders, with more than 800 chapters chartered across the United States and Canada, Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Europe. The Fraternity delivers transformative experiences through its programs of Community Engagement and Economic Development, Social Action and Advocacy, Education and youth development through its Sigma Beta Club, as well as collaborations with strategic partners.