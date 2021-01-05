Georgians encouraged to vote, stay in line and use voter protection hotline

On Election Day, Georgia Democrats Encourage Georgians to Vote, Stay In Line, and Use The Voter Protection Hotline

On November 3, 2020, Georgians made history by voting to send our electoral votes to Joe Biden, turning the state blue for the first time since 1992. Today, January 5, Georgians have the chance to make history again by turning out to vote for two Democratic Senate candidates who will kick out the most corrupt Senators in the country.

Polls are open from 7am – 7pm across the state, and voters who are in line by the time polls close at 7pm will still be allowed to vote and cannot be turned away. Voters can find their assigned polling place at https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

All Georgians who have received their absentee ballot but have not yet mailed it back should return their ballot at a ballot drop box in the county where they are registered by 7:00 PM today. Voters who have requested or received their absentee ballot but not yet returned it can also choose to void their ballots and go vote in person at their assigned polling location.

Any Georgia voter with a question about casting their ballot should call the Voter Protection Hotline at 888-730-5816 for assistance in 7 languages including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Korean, Hindi, and Urdu. The Democratic Party of Georgia is committed to helping every voter make their voice heard, and ensuring that every Georgian has what they need to make their vote counted. Voting resources for all voters continue to be available at georgiademocrat.org/vote.