Georgia Organizers Galvanizing Historic Number of Democratic Voters Despite Trump and GOP Attacks

Organizers in Georgia are working today in the final stretch before the polls close to mobilize an historic number of voters in support of Warnock and Ossoff to ensure the results are overwhelmingly clear, all while Trump and the GOP continue to discredit our election processes and dispute November’s election results.

Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the results of a free and fair election are an attack on democracy and directly ignore the will of voters — and make the work of the New Georgia Project more crucial than ever. Nsé Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project, is available to discuss the organization’s efforts to ensure every eligible voter can cast a ballot, every vote is counted, and results are protected.

Today, the New Georgia Project is holding a series of canvasses and “get out the vote” events in the final stretch of what is expected to be a close U.S. Senate runoff. The New Georgia Project Action has already turned out tens of thousands of voters who did not cast a ballot in November, and is fighting to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot and that every vote is counted.

Details of today’s events are below. Let us know if you are interested in attending any or speaking to Nsé about what’s happening on the ground in Georgia this Election Day.

Souls to the Polls Faith Event

WHO: New Georgia Project, My Black Has A Purpose, Black Voters Matter, BoyzToMen, Move On

WHEN: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

WHERE: Shirley B. Winston Park (5025 Steam Mill Road, Columbus, Georgia 31907)

Empowering System Survivors to Vote Caravan and Rally

WHO: New Georgia Project and formerly incarcerated individuals

WHEN: 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm ET

WHERE: Caravan will start at Magic City (241 Forsyth St SW, Atlanta, GA) and end with rally at Mr. Pig’s Smokehouse (1992 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW, Atlanta, GA)