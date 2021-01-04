Former Defense Secretaries Call for An End to Trump Election Challenges.

In an open letter to the President, all ten living defense secretaries implored Trump to stop with his unfounded election fraud claims. Lead by Dick Cheney, each of the former defense secretaries stressed the importance of honoring the election results and a peaceful transition of power.

” American elections and the peaceful transfers of power that result are hallmarks of our democracy. With one singular and tragic exception that cost the lives of more Americans than all our other wars combined, the United States has had an unbroken record of such transitions since 1789, including in times of partisan strife, war, epidemics, and economic depression. This year should be no exception. “

The defense secretaries listed in this letter represent members of both Republican and Democratic leadership. Ashton Carter, Dick Cheney, William Cohen, Mark Esper, Robert Gates, Chuck Hagel, James Mattis, Leon Panetta, William Perry, and Donald Rumsfeld all signed the open letter to Trump.

“Our elections have occurred. Recounts and audits have been conducted. Appropriate challenges have been addressed by the courts. Governors have certified the results. And the electoral college has voted. The time for questioning the results has passed; the time for the formal counting of the electoral college votes, as prescribed in the Constitution and statute, has arrived. “

The former defense secretaries stressed that Trump’s ongoing challenge of the election results leaves the country vulnerable as it pertains to National Security issues.

Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was “stolen” from him with widespread voter and election fraud. All his claims were dismissed in courts and proven false and unfounded.

Interim Managing Editor Danielle Sanders is a writer and journalist living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.