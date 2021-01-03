Oprah Winfrey holds town hall with Stacey Abrams, Nikema Williams and Helen Butler

Oprah Winfrey to Host Virtual Town Hall to Encourage Georgia Voters on the Eve of Runoff Elections

Atlanta’s own Helen Butler, Stacey Abrams, Crystal Fox, and Congresswoman Nikema Williams to speak during the free public event

Helen Butler, executive director of the Georgia Coalition for the Peoples’ Agenda, Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight, Actress Crystal Fox, and Congresswoman Nikema Williams will be among the speakers at a virtual town hall Oprah Winfrey will host live Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 PM, ET. The event is part of OWN’s continued OWN YOUR VOTE nonpartisan get-out-the-vote initiative intended to encourage, inspire and support voters ahead of Georgia’s Special Election. The town hall is free and open to the public and presented in partnership with Open Society Foundations and Kapor Center.

Registration is available in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.

Oprah will speak with local voters from throughout the state of Georgia to ensure as many as possible are prepared with resources, information and inspiration ahead of the Special Election. Those joining the town hall will include local voters, along with national thought leaders, voting rights experts and those who can provide resources and information for voters.

Representatives from women’s organizations will also participate including: Dr. Glenda Glover (Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated); Beverly E Smith (Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated); Melanie Campbell (Black Women’s Roundtable); Glynda Carr (Higher Heights Leadership Fund); Dr. Johnetta Betsch Cole (NCNW); Dr. Kimberly Leonard(The Links, Incorporated); Rasheeda S. Liberty(Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated); Valerie Hollingsworth Baker (Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated). A closing prayer will be offered by Rev. Toni Belin Ingram, Presiding Elder, AME Church.

This is the second town hall Oprah Winfrey will host for the Georgia Senate and Public Service commission runoffs. During the general election she hosted virtual town halls engaging with voters in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina.

OWN Your Vote Partner Organizations include:

Advancement Project National Office

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated

AME Church Social Action Commission

Color of Change

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated

Fair Fight Action

Higher Heights Leadership Fund

Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Institute for Justice and Human Rights

The Kapor Center

The King Center (Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, Inc.)

Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law

The Links, Incorporated

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. (LDF)

National Council of Negro Women

National Urban League

Power Rising

Power to the Polls

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sistahs in Business Expo

Vote Run Lead

Vote.org

VoteAsIf.org

When We All Vote

Woke Vote

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated