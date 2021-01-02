New Georgia Project Volunteers turn out the vote this weekend

HUNDREDS OF NEW GEORGIA PROJECT VOLUNTEERS TO TURN OUT THE VOTE IN SAVANNAH AND MACON THIS WEEKEND
CEO Nsé Ufot will kick off canvasses and join volunteers in talking to voters with Savannah Mayor Mayor Van R. Johnson, II lending his support
ATLANTA, GA – In the final days of what is expected to be a close U.S. Senate runoff, The New Georgia Project Action Fund is launching a series of canvasses and door-knocking events on Saturday, January 2 and Sunday, January 3 to turn out the vote in Savannah and Macon, GA. In Savannah, CEO Nsé Ufot will be joined by Mayor Van R. Johnson, II in talking to voters encouraging them to cast a ballot on January 5.
Voters in Chatham and Bibb Counties played a major role in the historic November general election and could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this month. The New Georgia Project Action Fund has already turned out tens of thousands of voters who did not cast a ballot in November, and will knock on hundreds of thousands of doors across Georgia in the coming days.
Details of the events are below. Press can RSVP to Nicole Henderson at nicole@NGPAF.org.
SATURDAY JANUARY 2
Morning 1st Event
WHAT: Canvass Kickoff and Door Knocking
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund
WHEN: Saturday Jan 2 at 10:00am ET
WHERE: NGP Office, 1601 Barnard St. Savannah GA, 31401
Morning 2nd Event
WHAT: Canvass Kickoff
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund, Van Johnson, Mayor of Savannah
WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 1:00pm ET
WHERE: NGP Office, 1601 Barnard St. Savannah GA, 31401
Afternoon 1st Event
WHAT: Virtual Kickoff MoveOn national phonebank
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund
WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 2:00pm – 2:15pm
WHERE: Location upon media RSVP
Afternoon 2nd Event
WHAT: Media Availability
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund
WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 3:30pm – 5:00pm
WHERE: Location upon media RSVP
Afternoon 3rd Event
WHAT: Virtual NGPAF Virtual Phonebank Kickoff
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund
WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 5:00pm – 5:15pm
WHERE: Location upon media RSVP
———
SUNDAY JANUARY 3
Afternoon 1st Event
WHAT: Canvass Kickoff
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund
WHEN: Sunday Jan 3 at 12:00pm ET
WHERE: NGP Office, 834 Walnut St. Macon, GA 31201
Afternoon 2nd Event
WHAT: Souls to the Polls Event
WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund, Macon pastors and community leaders William Murphy, Canton Jones, and Tiffany Binion
WHEN: Sunday Jan 3, 1:00pm ET
WHERE: Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave, Macon, GA