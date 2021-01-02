New Georgia Project Volunteers turn out the vote this weekend

HUNDREDS OF NEW GEORGIA PROJECT VOLUNTEERS TO TURN OUT THE VOTE IN SAVANNAH AND MACON THIS WEEKEND

CEO Nsé Ufot will kick off canvasses and join volunteers in talking to voters with Savannah Mayor Mayor Van R. Johnson, II lending his support

ATLANTA, GA – In the final days of what is expected to be a close U.S. Senate runoff, The New Georgia Project Action Fund is launching a series of canvasses and door-knocking events on Saturday, January 2 and Sunday, January 3 to turn out the vote in Savannah and Macon, GA. In Savannah, CEO Nsé Ufot will be joined by Mayor Van R. Johnson, II in talking to voters encouraging them to cast a ballot on January 5.

Voters in Chatham and Bibb Counties played a major role in the historic November general election and could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate this month. The New Georgia Project Action Fund has already turned out tens of thousands of voters who did not cast a ballot in November, and will knock on hundreds of thousands of doors across Georgia in the coming days.

Details of the events are below. Press can RSVP to Nicole Henderson at nicole@NGPAF.org.

SATURDAY JANUARY 2

Morning 1st Event

WHAT: Canvass Kickoff and Door Knocking

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund

WHEN: Saturday Jan 2 at 10:00am ET

WHERE: NGP Office, 1601 Barnard St. Savannah GA, 31401

Morning 2nd Event

WHAT: Canvass Kickoff

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund, Van Johnson, Mayor of Savannah

WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 1:00pm ET

WHERE: NGP Office, 1601 Barnard St. Savannah GA, 31401

Afternoon 1st Event

WHAT: Virtual Kickoff MoveOn national phonebank

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund

WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 2:00pm – 2:15pm

WHERE: Location upon media RSVP

Afternoon 2nd Event

WHAT: Media Availability

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund

WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 3:30pm – 5:00pm

WHERE: Location upon media RSVP

Afternoon 3rd Event

WHAT: Virtual NGPAF Virtual Phonebank Kickoff

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund

WHEN: Saturday Jan 2, 5:00pm – 5:15pm

WHERE: Location upon media RSVP

———

SUNDAY JANUARY 3

Afternoon 1st Event

WHAT: Canvass Kickoff

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund

WHEN: Sunday Jan 3 at 12:00pm ET

WHERE: NGP Office, 834 Walnut St. Macon, GA 31201

Afternoon 2nd Event

WHAT: Souls to the Polls Event

WHO: Nse Ufot, CEO of New Georgia Project Action Fund, Macon pastors and community leaders William Murphy, Canton Jones, and Tiffany Binion

WHEN: Sunday Jan 3, 1:00pm ET

WHERE: Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave, Macon, GA