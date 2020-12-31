TikTok Stars Team Up to Bring Out Young Georgia Voters

TIKTOK STARS AND ACTIVISTS TEAM UP TO TURN OUT YOUNG VOTERS IN GEORGIA RUNOFFS

Alex DeMasters, Bella Thier, Matt Taylor, Nicole Stephens, and More Bring the Power of More than 20 million Followers on TikTok to Get Gen Z to the Polls

ATLANTA—On Monday, January 4, Peaches for Progress, a coalition of young people dedicated to turning out the youth vote in the Georgia Senate Runoffs, will partner with Gen Z for Change, a collective of social media creators dedicated to raising awareness for marginalized communities to work toward ending oppression, for a day of action. Volunteers will have the opportunity to join a Zoom breakout room and phone or text bank for the Georgia elections with their favorite TikTok stars. Gen Z shattered turnout expectations in the November general election, and TikTok continues to be a prominent space for entertainment and their information platform of choice.

“This collaboration by young people, for young people, brings together TikTokers and grassroots youth organizers at the intersection of social media and social change,” said Alicia Novoa, Director of Engagement for Future Coalition.

The text bank event will run from 6 to 8 p.m. ET.

Alex DeMasters, Bella Thier, Matt Taylor, Nicole Stephens, Hana Hassan and Rachel Fay Kanevsky are just a few influencers joining the initiative, together having an army of 20 million Followers.

Learn more at votewith.us/events/.