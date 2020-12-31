Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump Respond to Firings of officers in Breonna Taylor killing

National Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and Co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker Respond to Expected Firings of Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove in Breonna Taylor Killing

Jaynes supplied false information in obtaining search warrant that directly led to Taylor’s murder, Cosgrove fired the fatal bullet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Sam Aguiar and Lonita Baker release the following statement in response to the expected firings of Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove in the Breonna Taylor case:

“Thanks to the assertion from Louisville postal inspector Tony Gooden in May, we’ve known for over seven months that the warrant executed in the Breonna Taylor case was based on lies. Yesterday, the Louisville Metro Police Department finally admitted it in their intention to terminate the employment of Det. Joshua Jaynes and Det. Myles Cosgrove.

“By including false information in a warrant affidavit, Det. Jaynes committed perjury and should be arrested and charged for breaking his oath as the affiant. Likewise, Det. Cosgrove recklessly opened fire into Breonna’s home with a complete disregard for human life, never identifying or acquiring a specific target before shooting and killing Breonna Taylor. Ultimately, both should be held criminally liable.

“There is no revelation here. We’ve known since Bre’s killing that her death was a direct result of the lies, corruption, and complete malfeasance of the Louisville Metro Police Department. We applaud the diligent efforts of Chief Gentry who stepped in to investigate the events surrounding Breonna Taylor’s murder and not simply defer to the incompetence of the attorney general’s office.

“Breonna and her family have been denied justice over and over again, first by the LMPD and then by Attorney General Daniel Cameron. It is time for that to stop. And it stops with the arrests and convictions of Det. Joshua Jaynes, Det. Myles Cosgrove, and all other officers whose lies, deceit, and reckless actions led directly to her death. Anything less than criminal charges here by a competent prosecutor is unacceptable.”