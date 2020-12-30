The Georgia Runoff Elections: From a Certain Point of View

To the voters in Georgia, Independents, Republicans, and Democrats alike, it’s well past time that we acknowledge what’s been known for years and that’s Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is the top Republican in Washington D.C.

This has been made abundantly clear when just this week, he single-handedly blocked passage of the $2000 COVID-19 direct-aid payments that Donald Trump and the Democrats in Congress believe is necessary to help all Americans who have been struggling through no fault of their own.

Mitch McConnell says that he opposes the $2000 direct aid checks because of the “cost” and an apparent rediscovery of the National Deficit, yet Mitch McConnell not so long ago gave $2 Trillion Dollars in tax cuts to our counties wealthiest citizens. As Majority Leader of the Republican-held Senate, Mitch McConnell, and his fellow Republicans have added 4 Trillion dollars to the national deficit in President Trump’s single term.

Make no mistake about it, it’s not about the $2000 being “too much”, it’s about priorities and simply put, average Americans are not a priority to Mitch McConnell and his Republican colleagues. Now that President Donald Trump has lost the election and President-Elect Joe Biden comes from the Democratic Party we can see Republican Leadership, like Mitch McConnell in the Senate and Keven McCarthy in the House of Representatives, immediately rediscover the National Deficit as of they had been in a haze the previous four years as they contributed $4 Trillion dollars to the National Deficit themselves. They’ll point to the National Deficit as reasons to block Democratic initiatives that help the average Americans that need the most. Just remember, it’s not about saving money. It’s really about the Republican priorities and simply put, we are not a priority.

Georgians, you have a historic chance to shape the road that America takes these next few years. On January, 5th you hold runoff elections that will determine which party holds the majority in the United States Senate. If you vote for even a single Republican, you’ll be giving Mitch McConnell exactly what he needs to continue to stall aid for every American. However, if you vote for and send Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock to the Senate, the majority will flip and long-awaited aid will be forthcoming.

From one American to another, I implore you to vote for Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Spread this message to your friends, family, and colleagues. God Bless Georgia and God Bless America!