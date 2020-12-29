UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball Airs on WXIA TV 11

The UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball will air on WXIA TV 11 on Tuesday, December 29 at 11 am and Wednesday, December 30 at 8pm on WATL.

During an historic day, UNCF celebrated its 37th annual Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball online for the first time Dec. 19. The event successfully helped the organization reach new digital event fundraising heights, raising more than $800k for UNCF’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students. The newly digital event featured entertainment, virtual red carpet photo opportunities, silent auction, unveiling of the 2020 UNCF Billye Suber Aaron Masked Award Honorees, networking opportunities and more. This year’s UNCF Masked Ball honorees were Eduardo Martinez, president, The UPS Foundation, and Helen Smith Price, vice president, global community affairs, and president, Coca-Cola Foundation.

The event was hosted by the honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, mayor of Atlanta.

“2020 has been a challenging year, so much as changed but our mission has remained the same. The Mayor’s Masked Ball has always been our largest event of the year. Creating an experience that would bring the familiarity of the “live” ball with the comfort and safety of a large gathering was the challenge. The virtual event this year will bring that familiarity but also some new experiences that guests will remember for many years to come,” stated Justine Boyd, regional development director, UNCF.

Presented by Chick-fil-A, the Atlanta UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball Atlanta is a premier fundraising gala and major social event, focusing on raising awareness of the need of a college education and contributions for historically Black colleges and universities. The event co-chairs were Charles J. Johnson, managing director, Entertainment Industries Group Truist Securities and Andrea Carter, senior executive vice president, chief human resources officer, Global Payments.

Actress and producer Lynn Whitfield served as mistress of ceremonies for the event. Whitfield previously hosted past UNCF events such as the 2020 National UNCF “A Mind Is…” Gala in Washington, DC. Award-winning producer and rapper Jermaine Dupri provided a special performance during the event. Entertainment was also provided by 105 Voices of History HBCU National Concert Choir and Morehouse College alumnus and assistant professor of voice, Timothy Boyd Miller.

During the 2018-19 school year, UNCF awarded 700 Georgia students more than $9 million in scholarships thanks to the local businesses that support more than $9 million in scholarships thanks to the local businesses that support UNCF’s mission. This year’s corporate event sponsors include The Chick-fil-A Foundation, The Coca Cola Company, Global Payments, The Home Depot, Truist Securities and UPS.

You still have the opportunity to donate, please call 404.302.8623 or e-mail Justine.Boyd@uncf.org. Follow this event on social media @UNCF #UNCFAtlanta.