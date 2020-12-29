Ohio Officer Involved in Killing of Unarmed Black Man Fired

The white Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man last week has been terminated, after a preliminary report from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office determined Andre Hill’s death to be a homicide after multiple gunshot wounds.

According to leaders with the local Fraternal Order of Police, Officer Adam Coy has been terminated after last week’s shooting.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Hill’s family, released a joint statement with the family saying it was the “correct decision to terminate” Coy.

“We look forward to reviewing all the bodycam footage and determining everything that happened leading to Andre Hill’s death,” the statement added. “We need to redefine a relationship between police and communities of color in which it doesn’t turn deadly for a Black person with a cell phone to encounter a law enforcement officer.”

In other news:

A sheriff’s deputy working for a fugitive task force shot and killed a Black man trying to enter his own home in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 4, in a case that is now being investigated by federal authorities.

Casey Goodson, 23, was fatally shot on by a 17-year veteran of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, identified as deputy Jason Meade. Meade was working for the US Marshal’s fugitive task force looking for violent offenders at the time, but Goodson was not the person being sought by the task force, Columbus Police said.

Goodson had put his keys into his door before he was shot and fell into the kitchen, where his 5-year-old brother and his 72-year-old grandmother saw him lying on the ground with a Subway sandwich, family attorney Sean Walton told CNN.