Worksource Fulton Mobile Career Center Comes to Union City to Assist Job Seekers

WorkSource Fulton serves over 10,000 Fulton County residents each year providing job training, career advisement, and job search support in an effort to connect job seekers with in-demand careers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fulton’s network for One-Stop Centers have been closed to the public and moved to virtual service offerings. In an effort to continue to provide much needed employment services to Fulton residents, WorkSource Fulton will be deploying its’ Mobile Career Center to Union City in January 2021 to kick-off the New Year.

The Mobile Center will be available at City Hall located at 5047 Union St, Union City, GA 30291 from 9:00 am – 3:30 pm on January 6, 7, 8, and 13.

The Mobile Career Center offers wi-fi, computer stations, and printing capabilities to provide workforce services remotely, and in adherence with social distance guidelines to protect both workforce staff and Fulton County residents. The Mobile Center will be used to assist unemployed or underemployed individuals who may have been impacted by COVID-19 to return to the labor force and provides job seekers help with resumes, interview skills, and support to help residents find employment. Job seekers who are interested in gaining new skills to enter one of the many in-demand careers in Fulton County can also enroll in job-training programs.

More information and the Mobile Career Center schedule can be found at selectfultoncounty.com/mobilecareercenter.