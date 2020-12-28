Rev. Warnock, Ossoff Hold Outdoor Concert in Lithonia Today

Ossoff, Rev. Warnock to Hold Outdoor GOTV Concert in Lithonia For Final Week of Early Vote

Performances by Shelley FKA DRAM, J.I.D, Tokyo Jetz, and BRS Kash

Lithonia, Ga. — Tomorrow, investigative journalist and Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Jon Ossoff and fellow Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Rev. Raphael Warnock will hold a GOTV Outdoor Concert event in Lithonia to rally supporters and encourage DeKalb County residents to head over and early vote before the polls close.

The event will feature performances by several well-known artists such as Shelley FKA DRAM, J.I.D, Tokyo Jetz, and BRS Kash, and it will be hosted by Reginae Carter.

Both Ossoff and Warnock will encourage supporters to vote early during the final week of in-person early voting and encourage everyone to get involved in their campaigns.

NOTE: All members of the media and the public will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times. Any members of the media or the public who develop symptoms or have been possibly exposed to the virus are not permitted.

Find more details and RSVP instructions below, and please note that all details are subject to change:

TOMORROW: Outdoor GOTV Concert For Final Week of Early Vote

WHO:

Jon Ossoff, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

Rev. Raphael Warnock, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

Hosted by Reginae Carter

Performances by:

Shelley FKA DRAM

J.I.D

Tokyo Jetz

BRS Kash

WHAT: Outdoor GOTV concert for final week of early vote

WHEN: Monday, December 28, 12:30 p.m. (doors open), 2 p.m. (program begins)

WHERE (UPDATED LOCATION): Parking lot of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, 6400 Woodrow Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038