ManCave Atlanta celebrates the holidays with brunch for Atlanta’s finest

ManCave Atlanta hosts exclusive holiday brunch celebrating the holidays and its recent opening with some of Atlanta’s notable entrepreneurs and professionals

ManCave Atlanta, a new upscale men’s spa and event facility, located in the Lindbergh neighborhood of Atlanta’s luxurious Buckhead District hosted a holiday brunch on Sunday, Dec. 20, for Atlanta’s professionals and entrepreneurs to celebrate the holidays and its recent official opening.

“I appreciate everyone who came out to help celebrate and support ManCave Atlanta during our holiday brunch,” said Darnika “Nika” Platt, owner of ManCave Atlanta. “I’m overjoyed because people can actually see my dream and all of the hard work that my staff has put in to help bring it life. A lot of amazing people attended our holiday brunch and I look forward to seeing each and every face again when they return for our services.”

With spa services available to the general public, and exclusive perks for members, ManCave Atlanta officially opened its doors on Dec. 7.

Attendees were able to take a tour of the facility and receive a sample of services while also partaking in ManCave Atlanta’s complimentary menu which was catered by Chef Mike. The menu featured a seafood medley with salmon croquettes, shrimp and grits, and Cap’n Crunch french toast that was served with a Hennessy drizzle and mixed fruit.

Some of the notable Atlanta entrepreneurs who attended the holiday brunch included Alphonso Cross (owner of Parlor Cocktail Bar), Octavius Terry (owner of Groom Menswear), James Hunt (celebrity credit guru), Brandon Patton (owner of Evan Alexander Grooming products), and Dominique Maddox (owner of EATS Restaurant Brokers),