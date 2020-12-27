Zamunda and Back: Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America’ will be released through Amazon Studios

by Sherrie Kolade

Get ready to see your queen to be — the sequel to “Coming to America” is nearly here!

“Coming 2 America,” which has been in the development stage for years is finally on its way. The the cult classic, led by Eddie Murphy, is in the process of being sold by Paramount Pictures to Amazon Studios for $125 million, according to Variety. It is expected to be available soon before Christmas.

“Coming to America” is a 1988 romantic comedy about a young African prince named Akeem (Murphy) and his servant Semmi (Arsenio Hall) who travel to New York in search of a wife for Akeem. The film ends with Akeem marrying the love he finds in Queens, New York. In the second movie, Prince Akeem discovers that he fathered a son during his time in New York and Akeem’s father (James Earl Jones) announces that his dying wish is to prepare his grandson to become prince.

Several of the cast members from the first film are going to appear in new one, including Lisa McDowell (Sheri Headley,) Cleo McDowell (John Amos,) Imani Izzi (Vanessa Bell Calloway) and many more. See the full cast list here.

Watch the trailer here:

A scene from “Coming 2 America”, Photo credit: IGN