Ossoff to Hold LGBTQ Meet and Greet in Atlanta, Volunteer with Hosea Helps on Christmas Eve

Today, Wednesday, December 23, investigative journalist and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff will hold an outdoor LGBTQ meet and greet event in Atlanta, and on Thursday, December 24, Ossoff will help distribute Christmas meals at the Hosea Helps 50th Annual Christmas Festival of Services.

NOTE: All members of the media and the public will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing at all times. Any members of the media or the public who develop symptoms or have been possibly exposed to the virus are not permitted.

Find more details and RSVP instructions below, and please note that all details are subject to change:

TOMORROW: Outdoor LGBTQ Meet and Greet

WHO:

Jon Ossoff, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

LGBTQ community leaders

Supporters

WHAT: Outdoor LGBTQ meet and greet

WHEN: Wednesday, December 23, 2020, 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: My Sister’s Room, 84 12th St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, United States

RSVP: Members of the media interested in attending should RSVP here.

THURSDAY: Ossoff to Distribute Meals with Hosea Helps

WHO:

Jon Ossoff, Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate

Hosea Helps

Volunteers and organizers

WHAT: Jon Ossoff to volunteer at Hosea Helps Christmas Eve meal distribution

WHEN: Thursday, December 24, 2020, 10 a.m.

WHERE: Out front of Georgia World Congress Center, Building B, 285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30313