City Council Member Howard Shook Statement On Shooting Near Phipps Plaza

From Office of District 7: Atlanta City Council Member Howard Shook Releases Statement Following Shooting Along Peachtree Road Near Phipps Plaza

ATLANTA — District 7 Council member Howard Shook released the following statement after the report of a shooting along Peachtree Road near Phipps Plaza:

“Last night, a dispute between two parties resulted in the shooting of an innocent 7-year-old girl. We pray for her and her family. I lack the words to adequately convey the despair and anger so many of us feel about this latest and most painful example of the utter lawlessness that defines what it means to live in Atlanta.

It is obvious that the civilian authorities do not control the streets and cannot provide even a token feeling of safety beyond our front doors.

To the administration, I don’t want to hear the word “uptick.” Stop minimizing our concerns by telling us that “crime is up everywhere.” Spare us from the lie that the steady outflow of our officers isn’t as bad as it is. And please, not another throw-away press conference utterly devoid of game-changing action steps.

It will take a lot to turn this around. But here, in descending order, are the three things we need to begin: 1). Leadership; 2). Some Leadership; 3). Any leadership.”