Rev. Raphael Warnock Takes Carter Center Pledge to Disavow Violence

Ossoff and Rev. Warnock Take Carter Center Pledge to Disavow Violence, Disenfranchisement in Runoff Election, Call on Opponents to Join

Atlanta, Ga. — Today, investigative journalist and Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff and fellow Democratic nominee, Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, Reverend Raphael Warnock took the Carter Center Pledge, agreeing to encourage respect and decency among supporters and disavowing the use of hate, violence, disinformation, and disenfranchisement in the January runoff election. They are calling on their respective opponents Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to join them.

Upon taking the pledge, Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock released this joint statement.

“In the wake of violence that targeted a campaign supporter last week, the increasing spread of disinformation, and efforts to disenfranchise Georgians from participating in the election, we took the Carter Center pledge as an agreement to uphold the cornerstones of Democracy. Georgians need to be able to trust that their leaders will treat each other with respect and encourage their supporters to do the same. We call on Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to take the Carter Center pledge as well and take a stand to engage in a free and fair election.”

One week ago, an Ossoff and Warnock supporter was allegedly assaulted and punched in the face along Hudson Bridge Road near I-75 in Stockbridge, Georgia. According to Matt Johnson of WSB-TV Atlanta, the suspect was arrested and charged with battery, and the victim thankfully suffered only minor injuries.