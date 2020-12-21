Kazmaleje’s Feel-Good Story of Success, American Express Commits $2.5 M to 100 Black Female Owned Businesses

Did you know that woman-founded businesses received a mere 2.8 percent of venture capital dollars in 2019, with female founders of color receiving just 0.32 percent? A couple big organizations are working to change that for the long-term.

Co-Founder of Kazmaleje (pronounced Cosmology), LaToya Stirrup is one of 100 women selected by American Express and IFundWomen of Color for its 100 for 100 campaign that supports black female entrepreneurs. All recipients of the grant program will be awarded $25,000 plus 100 days of business mentorship.

Kazmaleje, founded in Miami, Florida, it’s a boost that will undoubtedly catapult them into further growth. Check out this great interview with LaToya and the IFundWomen CEO on Yahoo Finance here.

LaToya’s story is truly inspirational. When she started her hair tool brand for those with curls, Kazmaleje, along with her two sisters in 2019, there was nothing that was going to stop them. Then 2020 put the entire world on pause, including small, black, female owned businesses.

LaToya realized that their company was providing an essential product as more black women were embracing their natural curls and not visiting salons. Additionally, the brand became the first and only hair tool company to be certified Plastic Neutral by rePurpose Global during this time. For its loyal followers, this added to the brand’s appeal.

With this new boost of funding, it’s amazing to see where Kazmaleje is headed.

