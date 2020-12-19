Chime Solutions closes on a $30 Million Recapitalization Investment with BBH Capital Partners

/PRNewswire/ — Chime Solutions (“Chime”), a provider of customer contact services and one of the largest and fastest-growing minority-owned businesses in the country, announced that it has closed on a $30 million recapitalization investment with BBH Capital Partners (“BBHCP”), the private investing arm of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. (“BBH”) on October 29, 2020. The recapitalization, made through BBH Capital Partners Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“CP Opportunities Fund”), aims to provide Chime with a long-term, well-capitalized financial partner who will support Chime’s growth strategy. The capital raise will support Chime’s business process outsourcing solutions and its mission of creating economic and social impacts in underserved communities across the country. Chime has rapidly grown to over 2,500 employees since its founding in 2016 by partnering with Fortune 1000 corporations providing high-value, outsourced customer contact solutions. The growth capital investment from BBHCP will enable Chime to continue its expansion into new markets and invest in next-generation customer experience technologies to support corporations seeking high quality, competitive cost solutions from outsourced partners located in the U.S.

CEO and Founder Mark Wilson stated, “With the support and expertise of BBHCP, Chime will continue to innovate and support our clients’ complex requirements, while solidifying our position as the emerging leader in the customer contact industry. We are excited to partner with BBHCP as we aspire to change the narrative in underserved communities and impact lives as we deliver high-impact solutions to our clients.”

“We were impressed with Chime’s management team, customer-centric delivery model, and operational excellence. We also recognize the progress Chime has made through its entrenched relationships with blue-chip customers and near-term growth prospects. We value and support Chime’s differentiated business model, creating a positive social impact and career opportunities for underserved communities. We look forward to helping drive Chime’s ongoing influence and success in this regard as their equity partner,” commented Donald Hardie, Managing Director of BBH and Co-Manager of CP Opportunities Fund.