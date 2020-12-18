Reebok introduces Street Sleigh shoe to highlights motorsports and basketball

REEBOK INTRODUCES “I3 MOTORSPORTS” CAMPAIGN WITH NEW QUESTION MID AND CLASSIC LEATHER LEGACY “STREET SLEIGH”

Launching with stunning photo series of Atlanta’s bike life community, “Street Sleigh” highlights intersection of motorsports and basketball, as well as Reebok’s historic connection to these worlds

Reebok officially unveiled its highly anticipated “Street Sleigh” footwear and apparel collection, championed by moto-inspired takes on the brand’s iconic retro footwear models: the Question Mid and new Classic Leather Legacy. Introducing the brand’s “I3 Motorsports” narrative, which highlights Reebok’s relationship to bike life through the lens of its original rough rider Allen Iverson, the “Street Sleigh” pack is available December 15, 2020 from Reebok.com, Foot Locker, Champs and Finish Line, among other local retailers.

With a history in motorsports sponsorship dating back to the mid-80s and the introduction of its racing-inspired Answer IV and I3 Apparel range in the early 00’s, Reebok – alongside cross-cultural icon Allen Iverson – helped introduce motorsports to the streets at the turn of the century. In fact, Reebok’s vibrant and overbranded I3 Apparel line is often recognized as one of the earliest and most important crossovers between streetwear and sportswear.​ Today, like most team sports, inner city motorsport or “bike life” is an important subculture in many cities, affording freedom of expression and a sense of community.

To celebrate this important subculture, Reebok released a photo series that documents riders from Atlanta, a prominent, thriving bike life city. The series [HERE] captures the pure freedom of expression, movement, style and prowess of these individuals and their wider community.

Tailored with a contemporary red and black holiday aesthetic nodding Iverson’s heart and style, the Question Mid “Street Sleigh” [imagery HERE] presents a material execution inspired by ATV’s and dirt bikes known for their high-contrast matte and gloss detailing. ​The Deep Black full grain leather upper is accented with a patent synthetic toe and a Rich Red randing (mock welt) overlay that flows onto a glossed midsole for a truly eye-catching design. The silhouette effectively underlines the intersection of bike life and basketball in the inner city – two important and often overlapping subcultures in which Reebok remains rooted. Available in adult ($140, G57551), junior (GV7187), preschool (GV7184) and toddler (GV7182) sizing.

Riding alongside Question Mid is the new Classic Leather Legacy [imagery HERE] that puts its own twist on the “Street Sleigh” narrative. With a Rich Red leather upper seated atop a Deep Black rubber outsole and mixing glossy and matte overlays throughout, the Classic Leather Legacy “Street Sleigh” presents a clean and thoughtful symbol of bike life and Reebok heritage. Available in adult ($80, GZ2752) sizing.

“Street Sleigh” will also usher in the introductory release of Reebok’s new “Iverson Apparel” range, showcasing historic images captured by longtime A.I. photographer Gary Land, among other graphic designs. Apparel imagery can be found HERE.

Imagery of the Atlanta photo series, Question Mid and Classic Leather Legacy “Street Sleigh” and new “Iverson Apparel” range can be found HERE.

Finally, to tie a bow around the holiday release, professional basketball player Montrezl Harrell delivers “Street Sleigh” gifts to kids in this animation-style short film, which can be viewed HERE.

Reebok’s “Street Sleigh” footwear and apparel pack is available December 15, 2020 from Reebok.com, Foot Locker, Champs and Finish Line, among other local retailers. Fans can stay tuned for more from “I3 Motorsports” in Spring 2021.