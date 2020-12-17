Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta celebrate civic engagement with special offers

Black-owned restaurants across Atlanta help celebrate civic engagement with special offers

Chef Todd Richards and a collective of soul food restaurants in Atlanta start a new civic tradition to increase voter turnout in Georgia

Vote for the Soul of Georgia is a new civic tradition led by James Beard-nominated Chef Todd Richards that aspires to restore the soul of a nation. Black-owned restaurants across Atlanta are encouraging civic engagement by offering specials and discounts to guests wearing a ”Georgia-Themed” sticker, like the one you get when you vote.

Paschal’s, Lake & Oak Neighborhood BBQ, Local Green Atlanta, Daddy Dz’s BBQ Joynt, Scotch Yard and K&K Soul Food have joined the initiative, and additional restaurants will be added throughout the campaign.

“Our communities work best when we all vote – for change and for each other,” said Chef Todd Richards, Soul of Georgia’s spokesman. “The support we have all shown each other during the last nine months of crisis must carry into the new year with this Senate race and beyond. Our restaurant wouldn’t be standing without our community. I encourage everyone to do their civic duty and then go support their favorite Black-owned restaurant.”

This campaign was inspired by civil rights icon, John Lewis, who said “Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble. Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society.”

In addition, Georgians and people across the U.S., can help these establishments – through a virtual tip jar – to provide essential workers and restaurant employees some additional support to get through these challenging and crucial next few months as the pandemic continues to force restaurants closures across the country.

All eyes are on Georgia as the state embarks on the Senate run-off election that concludes on January 5th. Early in-person voting started across Georgia on December 14th. Voter turnout and civic engagement is paramount to redeeming the soul of our nation.

This initiative will run from December 18, 2020 through January 5, 2021. For the full and up-to-date list of participating establishments visit www.soulofga.com

How can you help support this initiative? We would like your help sharing social media assets that promote ‘Vote for the Soul of Georgia’, and ultimately encourage voters to go to the polls and support Black-owned restaurants who have been hit especially hard by the pandemic.