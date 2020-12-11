DeKalb Announces Expanded Drop Box Locations for Jan. 5 Runoff

Voters can safely cast their ballots at more than 30 drop boxes

Registered voters in DeKalb County will be able to cast their absentee ballots in the Jan 5. runoff at drop box locations throughout the county. A complete list of drop boxes can be viewed at www.dekalbvotes.com.

“Similar to the general election, we’re anticipating a record number of voters will again use absentee ballots in the upcoming runoff, and our drop boxes, located across the county, offer a safe and secure way to cast a ballot,” said Erica Hamilton, director of DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections (DeKalb VRE). “I encourage all voters who want to vote absentee to apply for their absentee ballot as soon as possible and long before the deadline of Dec. 31, 2020.”

All drop boxes are under 24-hour surveillance and ballots are securely collected at least once a day. As a reminder, ballots must be dropped off at a drop box by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 5, 2021, in order to be counted.

“Our drop box locations provide DeKalb County voters with an additional option to cast their ballots for the runoff,” said Hamilton. “As a reminder, absentee ballots cannot be dropped off at advance voting sites and we encourage voters to familiarize themselves with their voting options.”

Additionally, DeKalb VRE is looking to expand drop box locations across the county and is encouraging voters utilizing absentee ballots to check online for any updates related to available drop box locations.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298- 4020, or visit www.dekalbvotes.com.