Fulton County to Host ‘Talk That Talk’ to link teens with health professionals via Zoom

Fulton County to Host Community Conversation for Teens “Talk That Talk” to link teens with Behavioral Health professionals via Zoom

The Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities (BHDD) will host the next in a series of Community Conversations with young adults. The event, called “Talk That Talk: Community Conversations with Young Adults”, deals with the social and societal concerns facing young people in the County in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is scheduled on Thursday, December 17th from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will be available via a Zoom presentation and on Fulton County Government’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/FultonCountyInfo.

“This event is an opportunity for our young people to discuss their feelings about dealing with the restrictions and negative impact that COVID-19 is having on their lives and their loved ones,” says Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall. “This program will help teens learn about the resources that are available to quickly get help to young people in crisis. In the midst of the current social climate and the ongoing issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, this discussion is more crucial than ever.”

“I am delighted to collaborate with Commissioner Natalie Hall on this exciting program, where Fulton County youth discuss the challenges that they face during this time of upheaval,” said LaTrina R. Foster, Fulton County’s Director of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities. “This discussion will enable us to better understand the challenges that our young people experience as they transition into adulthood. Therefore, Commissioner Hall and I hope to shed light on how the community at large, and local government, can engage our teens & tweens in a conversation that will strengthen the signal in an effort to sync services with their voices.”

The Community Conversation features a discussion between Fulton County District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall & LaTrina R. Foster, Director of the Fulton County Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities with Fulton County youth and teens. The discussion will center on issues are impacting youth as they transition into adulthood, and what support do they need from adults and community leaders.

The year 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges to the nation, and the entire world. However, the events of this year have been especially challenging for the nation’s youth, who are trying to comprehend the issues in their community, as they chart their paths forward.

Behavioral health officials plan to address major issues impacting the lives of our young people. Among the topics expected to be addressed are changes to teens’ routines due to the pandemic, adjustments to online learning and isolation from peers and extracurricular activities, understanding how social unrest in the nation impacts them, and increased risk of family disruption.

