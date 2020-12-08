City of Atlanta to Open Warming Center Ahead of Frigid Weather

ATLANTA—The City of Atlanta announced the opening of an emergency warming center in anticipation of frigid temperatures. The center will open tonight, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. and will remain open through Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., December 9, 2020. The warming center is located at the former Ramada Hotel, 450 Capitol Avenue S.E., Atlanta, GA 30312. Transportation will be provided from the Gateway Center, located at 275 Pryor St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Those in need of additional assistance can contact the City by dialing 311 (inside Atlanta City limits) or 404-546-0311