Georgians should check status, register to vote by midnight tonight

Georgia Democrats Remind Georgians to Check Registration Status, Register to Vote by Midnight December 7

With the voter registration deadline for the January runoff election at midnight tonight, December 7, it is more important than ever that all Georgians who are eligible to vote check their status and make sure they are registered.

Even if a Georgian participated in last month’s general election, they should still check their status at mvp.sos.ga.gov before tonight’s midnight deadline. Georgia residents who are not registered but wish to be, including young Georgians who will turn 18 before January 5, should register to vote at registertovote.sos.ga.gov by midnight tonight, December 7.

Any Georgia voter with a question about registering to vote or casting their ballot should call the Voter Protection Hotline at 888-730-5816 for assistance in 7 languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, Vietnamese, Korean, Hindi, and Urdu. The Democratic Party of Georgia is committed to helping every voter make their voice heard, and ensuring that every Georgian has what they need to make their vote counted. Voting resources for all voters continue to be available at georgiademocrat.org/vote.