Porsha Williams on Her Recent Hospitalization, Pregnancy Rumors, and Whether She’s Dating

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are back for a new season!

After a health scare last month that landed her in the hospital, Porsha Williams is home with her daughter Pilar. She told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “I do feel better now. Thank you for asking.”

“Basically, it was an upper respiratory infection. I had all the symptoms of COVID, but I did not have COVID… It was really scary,” Williams revealed. “I was told by one of the doctors it could have been life-threatening, so once I got out, I saw everything in a new light.”

Williams was recently subjected to pregnancy rumors after posting a picture of herself in bed at home after leaving the hospital. She set the record straight, saying, “My fans, love y’all, but y’all are extra… No, I am not pregnant. I think it was just a lot of fluid and a lot of medication.”

She pointed out, “My stomach got completely swollen. I didn’t give a damn how big my stomach looked when I posted that picture. I was glad to be alive.”

When asked whether she was single after ending her engagement with Pilar’s father Dennis McKinley, Porsha answered, “I am single, but I’m not single and mingling. I am not dating.”

She elaborated, “I am still very close with Dennis. We are family. He will be here for the holidays.”

Fans are only days away from the Season 13 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” so what can they expect?

She teased, “We’re still filming… We still have a lot to unpack. So many personalities. As soon as I think it’s going to be a regular gathering, somebody gets their head blown off. I’m trying to stay out of the drama… I am not able to hold peace too well at certain points.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” returns Sunday night on Bravo.