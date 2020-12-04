Airbnb Partners with Russell Center to Generate Economic Opportunities for Atlantans

Airbnb Partners with Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to Generate Economic Empowerment Opportunities for Atlanta Residents

ATLANTA – Airbnb, the world’s leading community-driven hospitality company, and the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (RCIE), the largest not-for-profit center for Black entrepreneurs and small business owners in the nation, announced a partnership to promote economic empowerment opportunities for Atlanta residents.

The partnership kicks off with a series of informative webinars on how to leverage Airbnb to earn supplemental income by sharing your home with guests or by sharing a personal passion through hosting an Airbnb Experience. Airbnb Experiences are unique, bookable activities that go beyond typical tours or workshops. Webinar attendees will learn how to start hosting, and receive advice from current Airbnb hosts in Atlanta, hospitality industry experts, and the Airbnb team about hosting in a safe and responsible way.

The final webinar will focus on careers in the technology industry and include a workshop with Airbnb’s recruiting team.

“Entrepreneurship helps promote stable communities and is one of the best ways Black families can build wealth and prosper,” said Burunda Prince, chief operating officer of RCIE. “We are thrilled to partner with Airbnb, a dynamic brand committed to empowering entrepreneurship and providing economic opportunities that will help entrepreneurs monetize their assets.”

“We are proud to partner with The Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship to focus on Black entrepreneurs and increase access to information about Airbnb as an entrepreneurial outlet that can help Atlanta residents earn meaningful income,” said Chloe Myshel Burke, Airbnb public policy manager. “Home sharing is more than homes, experiences, and hosts, but also the sharing of well-known and unknown stories of the communities where they reside.”

Airbnb has long been an economic empowerment tool for Atlanta residents to earn meaningful income. Now, in the midst of a global pandemic that has shut down businesses and left many people out of work, Airbnb continues giving people a way to earn income. The typical Atlanta host has earned more than $4,100 from the start of the pandemic through late September.*

Airbnb supports COVID-19 response efforts and continues to promote safe and responsible travel to help ensure appropriate precautions are taken. Airbnb has issued Airbnb’s COVID-19 Safety Practices to its community, which include wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and, for hosts and their teams, abiding by a five-step enhanced cleaning process.

Additional Information

December 9, 2020, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Learn how local entrepreneurs are sharing their skills, passions and community through Airbnb Experiences. Members of the Airbnb Experiences team will offer insights and support on how to get started, best practices, and how to host in a safe and responsible way.

December 16, 2020, 5:30-7:00 p.m.

Join Tim Allen, Airbnb’s VP of Design, for a conversation about his career in design and tech. This will be followed by a workshop with Airbnb’s recruiting team about roles in the technology industry.

The Russell Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship (RCIE) is Atlanta’s home for Black entrepreneurs. RCIE’s goal is to be an economic mobility engine for the community: driving entrepreneurs and small business owners to innovate, grow, create jobs and build wealth. RCIE was inspired by the legacy of Herman J. Russell, who overcame racism, poverty and a debilitating speech impediment to become one of the most successful Black entrepreneurs and civic leaders in Atlanta. The only initiative of its kind in the nation, RCIE will be part business generator, innovation lab and museum. RCIE houses over 50,000 sq. ft. of affordable co-working, convening, meeting and innovation space in a LEED Silver Certified building, brought to life by a robust offering of educational, networking, mentoring and capital resources. RCIE invests in Black entrepreneurs, strengthens businesses and creates community.

For more information about RCIE, visit www.rcie.org.