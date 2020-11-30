500,000 Georgians may not know they are eligible to vote

APPROXIMATELY 500,ooo POTENTIAL GEORGIA VOTERS

MAY NOT KNOW THEY ARE ELIGIBLE

ATLANTA, November 30, 2020 – Many people think that if you have ever been convicted of a felony, you lose your right to vote forever. That is a persistent myth, and not true in Georgia. There are approximately 500,000 Georgians who have completed their felony sentence and are eligible to vote now, but may not know their rights.

Individuals ARE ELIGIBLE to vote in Georgia if:

– They have completed their felony sentence (including probation, parole, are “off paper”)

– They are serving a First Offender felony sentence that has not been revoked

– They are in jail but not serving a sentence for a felony conviction

– They are serving a sentence for a misdemeanor conviction

– They meet all other requirements for voting such as age, citizenship, residency, and have registered to vote. Georgia Justice Project (GJP) has been committed to supporting returning citizens for over 30 years, and helping individuals exercise their right to vote is an integral part of the reentry process. GJP wants to dispel the myth that people with a felony conviction cannot vote in Georgia, and educate eligible voters about their rights.

To learn more about voting with a criminal record in Georgia, please visit GJP.org/voting. If you are a Georgia resident, register here by December 7th to vote in the Jan. 5th run-off.