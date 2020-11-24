City council member Andrea Boon and T.I. give away free turkeys today

Atlanta City Council Member Andrea Boone and Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Actor T.I. Hosting Drive-Thru Event with Over 1,000 Turkeys Tuesday

WHO: Council member Andrea Boone and artist and actor T.I.

WHAT: 15th annual turkey distribution event

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW

BACKGROUND: District 10 Council member Andrea Boone is partnering with Grammy Award-winning artist and actor T.I. and the Harris Community Works Foundation, Humana Inc., and Kroger to host their 15th annual drive-thru turkey distribution event Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 2 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church, 534 Fairburn Road NW. More than 1,000 turkeys will be distributed.

