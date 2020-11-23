Atlanta City Council Statement on the Passing of Winston Minor

The Atlanta City Council released the following statement after the passing of former Atlanta Fire Rescue Department Chief Winston Minor:

“Winston Minor was a respected and admired pillar of Atlanta. As fire chief, he served with great professionalism and cared deeply about the welfare of the people of our city. He had a strong influence on those around him and his leadership will continue to live on in the department and the community. We offer our deep gratitude and appreciation for his service and extend our condolences to his family, friends, and the members of Atlanta Fire Rescue as we mourn his loss.”

