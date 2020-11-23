Tech Founders Donate $160K to Morris Brown for eSports

“It is imperative that we continue the work of creating opportunities

Atlanta – Pharaoh’s Conclave (PCX), Georgia’s leading organization for

diversity and inclusion in competitive video gaming, and the Thomas

Family Fund are proud to announce a contribution of $160,000.00 to

Morris Brown College in honor and memory of the family patriarch, Ronald

Floyd Thomas (MBC 2002). The gift was designated to establish the Ronald

Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation. The Morris Brown College

Board of Trustees unanimously approved the decision to establish the

center in October 2020.

Jakita O. Thomas, Ph.D. and Erich Thomas founded Pharaoh’s Conclave

(PCX) in 2017. PCX is a company that uses education and exposure to

video gaming to address diversity and inclusion in the technology

industry by leveraging eSports. They created the first high school state

eSports championship in the United States, which they featured at

DreamHack, the world’s largest gaming lifestyle festival. Through PCX,

the Thomases have exposed over 10,000 children across the country to

eSports. They have awarded over $30,000.00 in college scholarships and

guided youth and young adults in becoming eSports professionals. Their

work in technology has most recently received non-dilutive funding of

$100,000.00 from Google for Startups and financial support from the

Stadium Neighborhood Community Trust.

PCX will now complete its “Cradle to Career” model with the opening of

the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and Innovation at Morris

Brown College, the alma mater of Erich Thomas’s father. The focus on

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will help to

address the lack of diversity in eSports and technology.

“When my husband, Ronald Floyd Thomas, entered Morris Brown College to

complete the work on his degree, he fully embraced becoming a true

“Brownite.” Funding the establishment of the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center

for eSports and Innovation at Morris Brown College is a fitting tribute

to a man who valued education and the contributions of Historically

Black Colleges and Universities to our culture and family. Morris Brown

College, in the words of her Alma Mater, was “a welcome true to everyone

until thy work was done.” It is in keeping with his commitment to

educational opportunity that a program exists to equip this generation

of scholars with the skills to excel in STEM and be on the cutting edge

of this new technology at—Dear Old Morris Brown,” said Geri Thomas,

Grant Advisor of the Thomas Family Fund.

“Google has provided us with a very unique opportunity to be the people

on the ground doing the real work. My wife and I both grew up in

Atlanta; we are both graduates of HBCUs, and are now watching the fourth

generation of our family attend HBCUs. As a product of the Atlanta

Public Schools System, I was inspired to teach and work with youth by

graduates of HBCUs all throughout my life, many of whom were alumni of

Morris Brown College. So it is imperative that we continue the work of

creating opportunities that will allow our children to thrive in the

generations to come,” said Erich Thomas.

“I am so grateful for the gift from the Ronald Floyd Thomas family and

Pharaoh’s Conclave. This designated gift will help take our new eSports

program to the next level. I am so excited that Morris Brown College can

lead as Georgia’s first State approved eSports Performance degree

program. The institution has two tracks including a certificate and a

degree. Additionally, high school students will be able to dual enroll

and complete high school with 24 college credit hours in eSports. Morris

Brown will lead in eSports education and competitive gaming. This gift

just catapulted us forward. We will immediately begin plans to remodel

an area on campus into the Ronald Floyd Thomas Center for eSports and

Innovation, which will include top notch eSports equipment. Moreover, we

will begin recruiting the best gaming students to attend Morris Brown

and compete competitively on our eSports team,” said Dr. Kevin James,

President of Morris Brown College.

Dr. Jakita Thomas was the recipient of the Blacks in Tech Award in 2019,

which recognizes African American Tech Entrepreneurs and Innovators. Dr.

Thomas is an author and researcher whose work was recognized by

President Barack Obama in 2016 with the Presidential Early Career Award

for Scientists and Engineers. For more information on Pharaoh’s

Conclave, visit pcxnow.com or email info@pharaohsconclave.com.