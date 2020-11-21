Bankhead Seafood, Killer Mike’s Greenwood Initiative and Historic Hills CDC serve families for holiday

Bankhead Seafood, Killer Mike’s Greenwood Initiative and the Historic Hills Community Development Corporation to Serve Families This Holiday Season

The holiday season is a time of giving and coming together. It can also be a time of anguish for individuals whose basic needs are not met. In an effort to address unmet needs and serve up seasonal cheer, the owners of Bankhead Seafood today announced a partnership with Greenwood, a digital banking asset co-founded by Ambassador Andrew Young; music and TV executive Ryan Glover; Grammy award-winning rapper, activist and businessman Michael Render, aka Killer Mike; and the Historic Hills Community Development Corporation for a massive Thanksgiving-themed giveaway.

The event will be Monday, Nov. 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET.

Every person who signs up for a Greenwood bank account will receive a free meal from the Bankhead Seafood truck on Monday, Nov. 23. “Bankhead Seafood isn’t just providing a meal but reminding us that the holidays are a time to come together as a community,” Glover says.

“Bankhead Seafood is a part of the community. This event is about serving the community and offering an asset that will empower the community as well. No one who comes on Monday will be turned away,” Render says. In addition to the good food, all three sponsors joined to donate over 100 turkeys. In addition, HHCDC will give $50 gift cards to a select number of households, with Bankhead Seafood providing matching gifts.

WHO: Greenwood

Bankhead Seafood

Historic Hills Community Development Corporation

WHAT: Thanksgiving Day Giveaway

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 23 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Frederick Douglass High School, student parking lot (adjacent to the Performing Arts Building), 225 Hamilton E. Holmes Dr., NW, Atlanta

Michael Render, pka, Killer Mike, is a Greenwood co-founder. He is part of the rap duo Run the Jewels, and he is the co-founder of Bankhead Seafood with Clifford T.I. Harris.

Ryan Glover founded Bounce TV. He is the co-founder and chairman of Greenwood.

The Historic Hills Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit organization that focuses on developing and sustaining healthy park adjacent communities in Atlanta.