Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia Launches Countdown to GAGives Day Campaign

Starting Black Friday, Nov. 27 through Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 you have the power to change lives. Join millions of people across the globe give back by creating a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.

#GivingTuesday, taking place December 1st, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia (SCFG), Inc. is a part of the movement because we believe in its power. The movement allows us to share our story with others and encourage the spirit of giving to grow greater than ever before. On this global day of giving, we’re raising $50,000 through the GAGives campaign to support and expand our programs and services to improve health outcomes and the quality of life for individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD) and their families. But you don’t have to wait until December 1 to take part. You can give to the community movement today at www.gagives.org/organization/Sickle-Cell-Foundation-Of-Georgia

“For half a century, the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia has been committed to helping the many thousands of Georgians who suffer from sickle cell disease and to ultimately finding a cure for this painful disease,” said Deb McGhee McCrary, SCFG’s President and CEO. “I am encouraged that this campaign will help raise the funds needed to expand our critical healthcare and outreach programs that so many patients depend upon.”

Being a part of the GAGives on #GivingTuesday community movement also provides the opportunity to share the SCFG story with a wider audience to gain followers while at the same time generating support for our missions.

Funds are used for services such as health screenings for the sickle cell trait. Individuals with the trait usually don’t have SCD symptoms, but they can pass the trait on to their children. The Foundation is the only community-based organization providing sickle cell education, sickle cell testing, counseling, and transition services throughout the state of Georgia, which has the fourth-largest sickle cell patient population in the nation. SCD affects approximately 100,000 mostly African Americans. It occurs among about 1 out of every 365 Black or African-American births. About 1 in 13 Black or African-American babies are born with the sickle cell trait (SCT). Today, more than 10,000 residents suffer from sickle cell in Georgia alone.

The Foundation works daily with the state of Georgia, medical facilities and personnel, sickle cell support groups, physicians, nurses, clinics, social workers, volunteers, and other organizations to deliver and to help facilitate client services such as, housing, food assistance, and purchasing much-needed medications and medical supplies.

The Foundation, located at 2391 Benjamin E. Mays Drive in Southwest Atlanta, is in the heart of the community. Other assets include a Mobile Laboratory, a licensed clinical laboratory, statewide reach, and a sterling reputation.

During this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our community healthcare workers are ensuring that underserved communities have access to quality healthcare services including consultations with specialists through the use of telemedicine.

We ask every Georgian to help us in continuing our mission to engage, educate, and energize the community to improve the quality of life for people affected by sickle cell disease.

With your generous contribution, no matter how large or small, together we can make a difference in so many lives. Whether you have $5, 10, $100, or $10,000 to give, it all adds up!

We ask that you continue your support of our work at the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia starting Friday, November 27th through Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 as part of GAGives on #Giving Tuesday at www.gagives.org/organization/Sickle-Cell-Foundation-Of-Georgia