Celebrity Hair Gurus to Give Away $250,000 in Services and Products at Damienne Flagler’s ATL Area Salon Suites Grand Opening

International hairstylist, educator, and influencer Damienne Denine Flagler, one of the industry’s premier celebrity hair gurus is giving away over a quarter-million dollars in free products and services at the eagerly anticipated grand opening of her all-new salon suite complex Denine Defined located at 2443 Spring Rd SE Smyrna, GA 30080 on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 10 am to Midnight. Confirmed and invited celeb guests include; TI & Tiny, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star Shekinah Jo [3.5M], infamous model and wildly popular influencer Deelishis [3.5M], actress and comedienne, Pretty Vee [4.8M], stand up comedian B Simone [5.1M], recording artists Taylor Girlz [1.2M] and Ann Marie [1.1M].

Hosted by Billy Gotti The Goat, the most popular hollow horned mammal on Instagram with nearly 220K followers and rambunctious YouTube and Instagram influencers US Outsiders with a collective following north of 500K; the official grand opening of Denine Defined Salon Suites will provide an estimated 200+ loyal clients and new customers with complimentary wig installations, makeup applications, hair cuts, teeth whitening and gems, waxing, facials, hair styling plus over 500 beauty and skincare items absolutely free of charge – no strings attached.

“2020’s pandemic and the ravaging impact of COVID-19 has left many feeling unattractive and unable to afford beauty services,” explains Damienne Flagler. “Our clients are the lifeblood of our business, and without their patronage we are nothing. So with the help of the Denine Defined team, I decided to unify a cosmetology village of experts from the Atlanta and Tampa, FL areas to do our part in restoring the beauty of our community inside and out,” she added.

Excluding hair accessories, wigs, extensions, and other related products, the African-American hair care industry exceeds $3 billion annually. According to a CNBC article; “In 2017 alone, African American consumers spent $473 million total in haircare”. Even in today’s uncertain economic climate, the hair care industry is booming and savvy entrepreneurs like Damienne Flager are keenly aware; hence the bold move to open her very own salon suites.

Guests will be serviced in a proactive COVID-conscious environment, implementing strict social distancing guidelines, requiring masks for all patrons, vendors, and stylists. Guests can participate in live radio remote with Streetz 94.5FM from 1 pm-3 pm, contests to win prizes, enjoy life-size board games and shop custom gifts and beauty products just in time for the holidays.