Urban League of Greater Atlanta Hosts Homebuyer Education Workshop, Resource Fair

Attendees can earn certification for down payment assistance

Atlanta, GA (Nov. 5, 2020) – Atlanta residents interested in becoming homebuyers are invited to the Urban League of Greater Atlanta’s Super Saturday Homebuyer Education Workshop and Resource Fair, Nov. 21, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The event, hosted on Zoom, follows one in June where all 400 participants earned certification and eligibility for down-payment assistance.

“The League’s historical mission of helping Black families build wealth has always incorporated homeownership among its strategies,” said Nancy Flake Johnson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Atlanta. “As we continue to recover from the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, increasing the number of stable homeowners in our communities becomes ever more important.”

Experts for the workshops and resource fair will include: mortgage lenders; HUD-approved housing counseling agencies; down-payment assistance specialists; State of Georgia down payment assistance program counselors; home inspectors; closing attorneys; Invest Atlanta Neighborhood Stabilization Programs (NSP); first-time homebuyer industry groups; HUD, realtors, and NSP property specialists; homeowners insurance providers, and more.

“We are pleased to have our banking partners supporting this event,” said Johnette Brown, the League’s director of Housing, Wealth Building and Community Development. “Down-payment assistance available for participants ranges from $7,500 to $45,000, depending on eligibility.

Additional money is available for first responders and educators. We encourage metro Atlanta residents considering homeownership to take advantage of the resources available at this event.”

Interested parties are encouraged to register online now at https://ulgatl.org/events/homebuyers-education-workshop/. For more information, contact Johnette Brown at jbrown@ulgtl.org, or call 404-659-8584.

For 100 years, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta has been a person-to-person organization invested in the economic success of African Americans, coaching them to a better life. Through its Financial Empowerment and Emergency Response Center, the League has expanded its services to address the growing need for basic survival with connections to food, rental, mortgage, utility assistance, and health insurance. The FEERC maintains the League’s historical mission of helping Black Americans build community and generational wealth accumulation. And it is a place where people – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic – can turn for immediate assistance in crisis and identify pathways to a secure future.