Atlanta City Council Legislative Items for Monday, Nov. 16

On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, Nov. 16

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to urge the Georgia General Assembly to amend state law to allow vehicles to be temporarily seized when used in connection with offenses related to street racing exhibitions (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4566).

In August, the Council adopted 20-O-1361 to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to allow the Atlanta Police Department to charge non-driver participants with offenses related to street racing. The legislation also authorized the police department to temporarily seize and hold vehicles used for street racing if authorized under state law. However, state law currently does not allow a vehicle to be seized when used in connection with street racing.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• An ordinance to amend the City’s Code of Ordinances to implement new regulatory requirements and improve and clarify processes related to stormwater runoff and nonpoint-source pollution associated with new development and redevelopment (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1498).

• An ordinance to extend a building and rezoning moratorium near Westside Park (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1684).

• An ordinance to ratify the mayor’s executive order calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine, Fulton County/City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings and declare the moratorium will remain in effect through Dec. 31, 2020 (Legislative Reference No. 20-O-1686).

• A resolution authorizing an agreement between the City of Atlanta, Georgia Power, and Atlanta Airlines Terminal Company for resiliency and standby electricity generation capabilities at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at no additional cost to the City (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4613).

• A resolution authorizing the acceptance of the Local Maintenance Improvement Grant from the Georgia Department of Transportation in an amount not to exceed $150,000 for sidewalk improvements along the portion of Peachtree Road located in close proximity to the Shepherd Center (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4568).

The Council’s Zoning Committee and Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during Monday’s meeting.

The Nov. 16 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

Media and the public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.

Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board.

