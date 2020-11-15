Persons of interest sought in killing of 11-year-old

On Friday November 6th, 2020 just after 11:00 p.m. members of the East Point Police

Department responded to 1289 Bell Avenue in East Point, Georgia on a “person shot”

call. Upon arrival officers discovered an 11 year old, Tyrell Sims, that had been shot.

Sims was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment and later died.

The East Point Criminal Investigations Division immediately launched a thorough investigation into the events that led to the shooting.

Detectives are now asking for the public’s help in locating two persons of interest

in this case. Antonius Montanez Aziz, date of birth 01/01/1997 and Jeremiah Taylor, date of birth 03/26/1988. It is believed that these persons possibly possess information regarding the shooting that could assist detectives in bringing closure to the family of Tyrell Sims.

Please do not approach these individuals. Contact East Point Police at 404- 761-2177 with any information.