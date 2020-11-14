Emmanuel Acho Reveals the ‘Uncomfortable Conversation’ He Would Have with Trump

Over 70 million people have watched Emmanuel Acho talk about racial reconciliation on his highly successful series “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.”

Acho told “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay, “It was never going to be called ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man.’ It was actually going to be called ‘Questions White People Have.’”

He had initially asked Rachel to be a part of the show, but with the pandemic, it wasn’t possible. Rachel asked Emmanuel to explain to everyone he got started. He said, “I recorded the first episode, and then I told Rachel I had done it, because I didn’t want her to feel as though I left her out… and she says, ‘Hey, do your thing.’”

He then addressed Rachel, saying, “With your advice, Rachel, with your help, and with your blessing, ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ became a series and now a book.”

The former NFL star turned back to viewers to say, “I genuinely mean it when I say that Rachel was so vital to the creation of ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man,’ the book and the video series, that she is in my acknowledgments… she’s one of, like, three people, not including my family, in them.”

Acho has spoken to the likes of Chelsea Handler, Chip and Joanna Gaines, and Matthew McConaughey. Rachel just spoke to Matthew, who sang Emmanuel’s praises.

Rachel asked Acho, “What does it mean to you that all people of colors, religions, and ethnicities have embraced your conversations?”

Acho answered, “It lets me know that the appetite is ready… waiting for a chef to prepare the meal of racial reconciliation… I just happened to be the chef at the moment.”

Asked what kind of uncomfortable conversation he would have with President Trump, Acho said, “I would first off just start to pick his brain.” Some of the questions he would ask would be, “Does he think white privilege exists…? ‘If white privilege doesn’t exist, would you say that Black disprivilege exists…? Would you say there is equality among races in America?’”

He went on, “I would just simply have an open conversation. I say this — guilt doesn’t cause someone to change, love does. And so I would want to have a conversation that’s just very open-minded and see what was going to be said.”

Acho said he would sit down with Trump, explaining, “I would sit down with most anybody, but we must remember my goal is to have an uncomfortable conversation, not an uncomfortable argument… It’s not a gotcha moment, it’s not to be an argument. It’s just to be a discussion.”

After Rachel found love on “The Bachelorette,” she had to ask if he would ever do “The Bachelor.”

“They asked me to come on the season after you,” Acho revealed, “And then they asked me to come on after ‘Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man’ popped off… I don’t think I would… It’s just some complexities in my life that I don’t know that I could handle.”

