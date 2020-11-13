Ahmaud Arbery killers exposed for racial contempt

The father and son hit squad, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael, facing charges in the Feb. 23 shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery continue to expose themselves as racists on the hunt and looking for an opportunity to kill a black man.

On Thursday, during a bond hearing for the two in a Glynn County, Georgia, court via video conference, prosecutor Jesse Evans asked Travis McMichael’s longtime friend Zachary Langford about a racially charged text message from McMichael’s that read: “shooting a crackhead coon with gold teeth and a Hi Point .45.” Langford attempted to cover for his boy and claimed that he was referring to a “raccoon” in the text.

Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was jogging outside Brunswick, Georgia, when Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, chased him in their truck, cornered him and shot him with a rifle. The younger McMichael reportedly stood over Arbery after shooting him and called him a “n****r.”

Both McMichaels have been indicted by a grand jury on malice and felony murder charges in Arbery’s death. The charges also include aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

But, Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, read an emotional impact statement in court. “In the name of justice, decency and fairness, please keep these men behind bars until they can answer for what they did,” she said. “Ahmaud wasn’t allowed to go home. Ahmaud wasn’t even allowed the chance to live,” she added.

A third suspect, William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., who recorded the shooting death of Arbery while driving his vehicle, was denied bond back in July. Bryan has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment and felony murder.