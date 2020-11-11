Open Call For Black Positive Images for 1st Black Lives Matter 2021 Calendar

2021 Black Lives Matter Calendar A Positive Affirmation Calendar sponsorship Invitation

East Point, GA: Councilman Lance Robertson has partnered with the National Black Latino Council USA to publish a calendar to pay tribute to the 44 Black men and women whose lives have been impactful and listed in the BLM movement. By listing their name and year they were born in the calendar, truly making this a Black Live Matter Calendar with positive affirmations and images of portraying Black culture.

The National Black and Latino Council USA nonprofit along with Councilman Lance

Roberstson has officially published our Corporate Call To Action for 2021 as we stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement. www.nblcusa.org/open-letter/.

We invite corporate sponsors to join us in becoming one of our Black Lives Matter Positive Affirmation Calendar Sponsors. www.nblcusa.org/blm-calendar.

We also have cultural product integration opportunities for Corporations that understand the African American and Hispanic Consumer Buying Power. We plan to start with 10,000.00 Calendars to be distributed with Black Barbershop Association, Black Beauty Salon Association Owners, and select HBCU Colleges and we also will have a digital version for several social media platforms.