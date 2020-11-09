TODAY Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms joins Voices in Leadership during crises

The Voices in Leadership webcast series at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health invites leaders to speak about their career experiences in global health. Participants share solutions that were effective, choices that failed, and which decisions, if any, could have been made differently.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins Voices in Leadership today to discuss issues related to leadership during dual crises of working to confront COVID-19 and systemic racism. She also will discuss the 2020 election.

Watch the Live Stream, Monday, November 9, 2020, 12:00-12:45 PM ET

No registration is required to watch the live stream online. An on-demand video will be posted after the event.

Keisha Lance Bottoms is the 60th Mayor of Atlanta.

A daughter of Atlanta, Mayor Bottoms is committed to realizing her vision of One Atlanta – an affordable, resilient and equitable Atlanta – which stands as a model city for both commerce and compassion.

A lifelong public servant, Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor.

Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.

Georgia Trend magazine named Mayor Bottoms the 2020 Georgian of the Year. Among Mayor Bottoms’ notable accomplishments to date include the establishment of the City’s first fully-staffed Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the appointments of a LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator and a Human Trafficking Fellow, the citywide elimination of cash bail bond, the closure of the Atlanta City Detention Center to ICE detainees, and the rollout of the most far-reaching financial transparency platform in the City’s history – Atlanta’s Open Checkbook.

In 2020, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights (LCCR) Under Law awarded Mayor Bottoms the Distinguished Civil Rights Advocate Award in recognition of her equity-driven leadership to help guide and protect marginalized communities.

Under Mayor Bottoms’ leadership, the City of Atlanta led the historically successful staging of Super Bowl LIII, which included unprecedented community benefits – a $2.4 million renovation of John F. Kennedy Park on Atlanta’s Westside, more than 20,000 trees planted throughout the community and the seamless coordination of 40 federal, state and local public safety agencies.

A product of Atlanta Public Schools, Mayor Bottoms graduated from Frederick Douglass High School and received her undergraduate degree from Florida A&M University. She earned her Juris Doctorate from Georgia State University College of Law.

An active member of the community, Mayor Bottoms is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Jack and Jill of America, The Links, Incorporated, and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She has also served on the board of Families First and shares her personal story of adoption and advocates on behalf of adoption and foster care.

Mayor Bottoms is the daughter of Sylvia Robinson and R&B icon Major Lance. She resides in historic Southwest Atlanta with her husband, Derek W. Bottoms, their four children- Lance, Langston, Lennox and Lincoln, and their family dogs Ace and Zeus.

Moderator: Mary Bassett, Director of the François-Xavier Bagnoud (FXB) Center for Health and Human Rights, as well as the FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights, at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.