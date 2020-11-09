Fulton County Announces Early Voting Locations to fill John Lewis’ seat

Fulton County Announces Early Voting Locations Runoff Election is to be held to fill 5th Congressional District Seat

The 5th Congressional District is frequently described as one of the most reliably Democratic districts in America. It’s the district that the late Congressman John Lewis represented for three decades.

Now, two women are on the ballot to fill the seat in Congress.

Democrat Nikema Williams is the frontrunner. Her challenger is Republican Angela Stanton-King. The winner of this race will be sworn in come January.

Early Voting for the runoff election to fill the 5th Congressional District seat will take place weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. November 9 to November 25, 2020, as well as on Saturday November 21, 2020 during the same hours. Polls will be closed on Wednesday, November 11, in observance of the Veterans Day holiday.

On all other dates, polls will open at the following locations:

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30305

C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center

3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW

Atlanta, GA 30311

College Park Library

3647 Main Street

College Park, GA 30337

Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade

3665 Cascade Road

Atlanta, GA 30331

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW

Atlanta, GA 30310

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library

2489 Perry Boulevard NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

Atlanta, GA 30306

Out of consideration for fellow voters and poll workers, voters are being asked to wear a face covering when voting in person. Those in line will also be asked to stand at least 6 feet apart from one another in accordance with social distancing recommendations.

Please visit the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or Fulton County Registration & Elections at https://www.fultoncountyga.gov/inside-fulton-county/fulton-county-departments/registration-and-elections/find-my-polling-site for details on where voters are designated to cast ballots on Election Day, December 1, 2020.

