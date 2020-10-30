Halloween events for Metro-Atlanta at The Battery

Metro-Atlanta community can feast their eyes on seasonal events at The Battery Atlanta

Experience new brunch menus, outdoor gatherings and fall feels at Atlanta’s lifestyle hub!

Fall into the holiday season at The Battery Atlanta! The ultimate live, work, play and stay destination offers a local getaway all month long as the hottest restaurants bring the heat to cooler days. Visitors can refuel with comfort food favorites from C. Ellet’s, Superica and El Super Pan; unwind in the fall air with al fresco dining at Antico and CRÚ Food and Wine Bar; or stop for a quick fall treat at the new Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. Daily live entertainment continues at PH’EAST and the recently opened Park Bench Bar.

Early holiday shoppers can support small business and shop local at DressUp, Sugarboo & Co., Baseballism, Waterloo Sunset and more! Families are invited to embrace sweater weather at the Xfinity Movie Series featuring classic films under the stars on the Plaza Green or lace up for a leisurely stroll around The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail. The Battery Atlanta offers the perfect setting for locals and guests to enjoy wide open spaces to gather and give thanks throughout the fall season, while continuing social distancing practices.

Halloween Events:

Freakoween Halloween 2020 at Sports & Social Atlanta

Saturday, October 31 at 8-11:30 p.m.

The most anticipated Halloween celebration presented by Coors Light returns in a limited capacity! Tickets include access to a costume contest featuring cash and prizes, special giveaways, drink specials and more. Tickets can be purchased here; this event is 21+.

PBR Halloween 2020 at PBR Atlanta

Saturday, October 31 at 8-11:30 p.m.

Grab a limited spot at Atlanta’s hottest cowboy bar for a Halloween party complete with buffet style bites, drink specials, advanced entry into the PBR costume contest and giveaways! Tickets can be purchased here; this event is 21+.

Battery-O-Ween at Park Bench

Saturday, October 31 at 8:30-11:30 p.m.

Check out The Battery Atlanta’s newest bar for its inaugural Halloween party! General admission guests can expect live entertainment from DJ Zack Falls and DJ OneNate, access to the costume contest and party favors. Event staff will be judging costumes throughout the night so come dressed to impress! Tickets can be purchased here; this event is 21+.

Outdoor Activities:

The Battery Atlanta Walking Trail presented by UnitedHealthcare

A brisk walk can curb cravings, reduce stress and offer a healthy way to catch up with friends and family! Get out and get active on the 1.5-mile loop circling the campus.

Xfinity Movie Series

Every Friday at 7 p.m.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the big-screen experience outdoors at the Plaza Green with viewings of Minions (Oct. 30), Kicking & Screaming (Nov. 6), How to Train Your Dragon (Nov. 13), The Goonies (Nov. 20) and My Dog Skip (Nov. 27).

Select Retail and Restaurant Promotions:

Boozy Brunch at Goldberg’s Fine Foods

The New York style deli with southern hospitality hosts bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday Brunch at CRÚ Food and Wine Bar

Sunday fun-day is elevated in a casually elegant dining environment with taste & share and main plate brunch items. Choose between prosecco-based libations like a mimosa or a Bellini from noon-3 p.m.

Weekend Brunch at Superica

The Tex-Mex restaurant serves up brunch food items including huevos rancheros and hot cakes. Pair with a spicy Bloody Maria every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Caribbean-Vibe Weekend at El Super Pan

The lively sandwich bar brings Caribbean vibes to guests’ plates! Cocktails and Latin-inspired sandwiches are among house staples every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Weekend Brunch at Sports & Social Atlanta

The new menu highlights classic brunch fare with a catchy twist such as Boozy Cereal, or cold brew cocktails like Frosty Fog Cutter on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30a.m.-3 p.m.

All You Can Eat Southern Fried Chicken at C. Ellet’s s

The top-tier restaurant showcases its take on comfort food with All You Can Eat Southern Fried Chicken with mashed potatoes and gravy, butterbean and summer corn succotash and buttermilk biscuits for only $19.99 per person every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta, a 2 million square-foot mixed-use development, located at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, offers an unmatched mix of boutique shopping, market-exclusive entertainment experiences, chef-driven restaurants, the Omni and Aloft Hotels, The Coca-Cola Roxy and 531 residences. The complex includes offices One Ballpark Center, Comcast’s regional headquarters; Two Ballpark Center, home to SPACES; Three Ballpark Center (opening 2021), which will serve as thyssenkrupp’s North American headquarters; and Four Ballpark Center (opening 2020). Powered by Comcast’s all-fiber network and delivering multi-terabit capabilities, The Battery Atlanta has the highest-capacity network serving any mixed-use development in the nation. For more information on The Battery Atlanta please visit batteryatl.com or connect on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.