Gayle King Exclusive with Grand Jurors in Breonna Taylor Case

Gayle King’s Exclusive Interview with Two Grand Jurors in The Breonna Taylor Case To Air On “CBS This Morning” Tomorrow

Two grand jurors in the Breonna Taylor case spoke to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King in an exclusive interview set to air Wednesday. The two men, who asked to remain anonymous for their safety, said they were never given the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges — with one calling the police’s actions and behaviors the night Taylor was killed “criminal.” None of the officers were charged with killing Taylor and the attorney general said their actions were justified.