Barack Obama joins LeBron James for ‘The Shop’

FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA JOINS LEBRON JAMES AND MAVERICK CARTER FOR A

SPECIAL EDITION OF HBO’S THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

DEBUTING OCTOBER 30

Free viewing for non-HBO subscribers available Oct. 31 through Nov. 28 for The Shop: Uninterrupted, starring LeBron James and Maverick Carter, offers unfiltered conversation and debate with some of the biggest names in sports, culture, politics, music and entertainment.

An all-new special edition featuring a conversation between James, Carter and the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama, debuts FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30 at 9:00 p.m. ET on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

The episode will be available for free viewing for non-HBO subscribers from Saturday, October 31 at 10:00 a.m. ET through Saturday, November 28 at www.HBO.com, www.YouTube.com/HBO, www.HBOMax.com and www.YouTube.com/HBOMax. This episode was produced under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Two years ago, LeBron and Maverick created a unique forum with ‘The Shop,’” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Their conversation with President Obama is candid, compelling and urgently relevant.”

About More Than A Vote

James and Carter launched More Than a Vote earlier this year in June in the aftermath of the unjust murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. More Than A Vote is a coalition of Black athletes and artists focused on educating, energizing, and protecting Black voters and fighting the lies and systemic, racist voter suppression that stands in the way of Black voices being heard at the ballot box. The group’s efforts also include converting sports venues into voting locations, recruiting over 40,000 poll workers in Black communities, combating misinformation that targets Black voters, and mobilizing Black voters to make a plan to vote with compelling content.